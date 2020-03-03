Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv + Nav | Pano Roof | Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv + Nav | Pano Roof | Rear Camera

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4714578
  2. 4714578
  3. 4714578
Contact Seller

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,240KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714578
  • Stock #: 135590
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP7GA135590
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Includes Panorama Sunroof, Navigation Package w/ Audi Parking System, Rearview Camera w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, Power Seats, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, 3-zone Automatic Climate Control, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights, High Gloss Window Trim, Fog Lights, Audi Drive Select, Manual Interior Rearview Mirror, Light & Rain Sensors, HDD Navigation, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Utopia Blue Metallic on Pistachio Beige. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 37,750 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 34,381 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 69,869 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Send A Message