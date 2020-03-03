2016 Audi Q5

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Includes Panorama Sunroof, Navigation Package w/ Audi Parking System, Rearview Camera w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, Power Seats, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, 3-zone Automatic Climate Control, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights, High Gloss Window Trim, Fog Lights, Audi Drive Select, Manual Interior Rearview Mirror, Light & Rain Sensors, HDD Navigation, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Utopia Blue Metallic on Pistachio Beige. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee
