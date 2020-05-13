Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Verano

2016 Buick Verano

Leather Group

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Verano

Leather Group

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

  1. 5012010
  2. 5012010
  3. 5012010
  4. 5012010
  5. 5012010
  6. 5012010
  7. 5012010
  8. 5012010
  9. 5012010
  10. 5012010
  11. 5012010
  12. 5012010
  13. 5012010
  14. 5012010
  15. 5012010
  16. 5012010
  17. 5012010
  18. 5012010
  19. 5012010
  20. 5012010
  21. 5012010
  22. 5012010
  23. 5012010
  24. 5012010
  25. 5012010
Contact Seller

$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,403KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5012010
  • Stock #: TC172197
  • VIN: 1G4PS5SKXG4172197
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Durham Auto Sales

2015 Lexus RX 350 Sp...
 41,791 KM
$34,366 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 104,182 KM
$23,771 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2
 188,750 KM
$12,624 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-3663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory