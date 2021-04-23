Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

147,409 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN LT W-1LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN LT W-1LT

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

147,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7017287
  • Stock #: AS7000
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB7G7221505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AS7000
  • Mileage 147,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Black 1LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Premium Audio

