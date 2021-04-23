2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 4 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7017287

7017287 Stock #: AS7000

AS7000 VIN: 1G1PE5SB7G7221505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Doors 4-door

Stock # AS7000

Mileage 147,409 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.