2016 Dodge Challenger

75,123 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

Plus

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7979735
  Stock #: US9022
  VIN: 2C3CDZAG2GH254272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # US9022
  • Mileage 75,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Dodge Challenger Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat SXT Plus RWD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

