2016 Ford Edge

Listing ID: 6864822

Stock #: TCC60292

VIN: 2FMPK4J89GBC60292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TCC60292

Mileage 113,328 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors

