2016 Ford Edge

113,328 KM

Details

$20,834

+ tax & licensing
Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

SEL

Location

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

113,328KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6864822
  Stock #: TCC60292
  VIN: 2FMPK4J89GBC60292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TCC60292
  • Mileage 113,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

