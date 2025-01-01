$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
2.5L SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified
2016 Ford Fusion
2.5L SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UU1918A
- Mileage 125,966 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified!
Top Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
USB Connection Ports
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Satellite Radio
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-579-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-579-0010