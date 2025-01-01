Menu
Account
Sign In
SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified! Top Features Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera USB Connection Ports Steering Wheel Controls Alloy Wheels CD Player Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2016 Ford Fusion

125,966 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

2.5L SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13132361

2016 Ford Fusion

2.5L SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 13132361
  2. 13132361
  3. 13132361
  4. 13132361
  5. 13132361
  6. 13132361
  7. 13132361
  8. 13132361
  9. 13132361
  10. 13132361
  11. 13132361
  12. 13132361
  13. 13132361
  14. 13132361
  15. 13132361
  16. 13132361
  17. 13132361
  18. 13132361
  19. 13132361
  20. 13132361
Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,966KM
VIN 3FA6P0H73GR236147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU1918A
  • Mileage 125,966 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! Locally Owned! Well Maintained! Certified!

Top Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
USB Connection Ports
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Satellite Radio

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort + Apple CarPlay | AWD | Tech Pkg for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort + Apple CarPlay | AWD | Tech Pkg 47,956 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Execline! Leather! Sunroof! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Execline! Leather! Sunroof! Clean CarFax! 87,084 KM $31,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Avalon 2.5L Leather! Sunroof! Loaded! Certified! for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Toyota Avalon 2.5L Leather! Sunroof! Loaded! Certified! 62,697 KM $36,788 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Ford Fusion