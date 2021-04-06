Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

150,536 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

2WD

2016 GMC Canyon

2WD

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,536KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6864825
  Stock #: TC134183
  VIN: 1GTH5BEA3G1134183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 150,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

