2016 GMC Sierra 1500

164,917 KM

Details

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

5.3L Elevation! Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In!

5.3L Elevation! Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9693427
  • Stock #: 376207
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC0GZ376207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 376207
  • Mileage 164,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation! Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In!

Top Features

Rearview Camera
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
Auxiliary Outlet
Tinted Windows
Alloy Wheels
4x4

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

