300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12504 kilometers below market average!
2016 Honda Civic Crystal Black Pearl LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
Priced to bring you the Best Value, Cloth, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!"
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1