Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.