300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $85.07 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1162 kilometers below market average! 2016 Honda CR-V White Diamond Pearl SE AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1