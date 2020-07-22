Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

73,015 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 5690196
  2. 5690196
  3. 5690196
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5690196
  • Stock #: US4905
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H51GH124665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $85.07 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1674 kilometers below market average! 2016 Honda CR-V Black EX AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD
 32,093 KM
$27,300 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord
 18,061 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 179,497 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory