2016 Honda CR-V

61,040 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2WD 5dr LX

Location

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

61,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5862465
  • Stock #: US5269
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H39GH003536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $82.47 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9323 kilometers below market average! 2016 Honda CR-V Silver LX FWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

