2016 Honda Odyssey

91,927 KM

$19,300

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

4DR WGN SE

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$19,300

+ taxes & licensing

91,927KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6537234
  • Stock #: US6313
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H30GB507311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US6313
  • Mileage 91,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Honda Odyssey White SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

