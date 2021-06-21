Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

123,818 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

$24,988
$24,988

$24,988

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

123,818KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7470804
  • Stock #: 509451
  • VIN: 5Fnyf6h7xgb509451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 509451
  • Mileage 123,818 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L! Four New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! Top Features Navigation System Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Fog Lights Push Button Start Sunroof Lane Departure Assist and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
remote start
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

