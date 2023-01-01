Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

131,599 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

131,599KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005438
  • Stock #: opc319937
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG319937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc319937
  • Mileage 131,599 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0T Limited! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
Auxiliary Outlet

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Windows

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

