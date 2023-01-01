$17,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$17,988
- Listing ID: 10005438
- Stock #: opc319937
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG319937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,599 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0T Limited! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!
Top Features
Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port
Auxiliary Outlet
and so much more!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Windows
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
