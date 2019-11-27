*USED* 2016 Jayco Jay Feather X17Z Hybrid Trailer



Unloaded Vehicle Weight (lbs): 3,085



Sleeps 5-7 people



Tub/Shower Surround

LED Lighting

6-gallon Gas/Electric DSI Atwood Water Heater

Outside Shower

Power Awning

& much more!



Contact for details: 905-697-0678



Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes.



*Plus PDI, Admin, Security Registration*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.