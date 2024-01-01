Menu
EX! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Rear View Camera Navigation System Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Leather Interior Sunroof Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2016 Kia Sportage

103,630 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sportage

2.4L EX! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

2016 Kia Sportage

2.4L EX! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,630KM
Used
VIN KNDPCCAC2G7834126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc834126
  • Mileage 103,630 KM

Vehicle Description

EX! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Rear View Camera

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Kia Sportage