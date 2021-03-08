Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Discovery

65,653 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 2.0L HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 2.0L HSE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6687941
  2. 6687941
  3. 6687941
  4. 6687941
  5. 6687941
  6. 6687941
  7. 6687941
  8. 6687941
  9. 6687941
  10. 6687941
  11. 6687941
  12. 6687941
  13. 6687941
  14. 6687941
  15. 6687941
  16. 6687941
  17. 6687941
  18. 6687941
  19. 6687941
  20. 6687941
  21. 6687941
  22. 6687941
  23. 6687941
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

65,653KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6687941
  • Stock #: 582001
  • VIN: SALCR2BG9GH582001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade In! Very Well Kept Vehicle! Top Features Rearview Camera Bi-Xenon Headlights Fog Lights Push Button Start Steering Wheel Controls Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 65,723 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Coupe 2...
 139,394 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 49,238 KM
$49,000 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory