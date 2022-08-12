Menu
2016 Lexus IS 300

132,395 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Lexus IS 300

2016 Lexus IS 300

3.5L

2016 Lexus IS 300

3.5L

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

132,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975092
  • Stock #: 004203
  • VIN: JTHCM1D21G5004203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 004203
  • Mileage 132,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation System Push Button Start Blind Spot Detection Rearview Camera Dual Climate Control Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rain sensor wipers
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

