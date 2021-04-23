2016 Mazda CX-5

$18,988 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

7011044 Stock #: 824968

824968 VIN: JM3KE4DY9G0824968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,800 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Navigation System Auxiliary 12v Outlet

