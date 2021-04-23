Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

81,800 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

2.5L GT

2016 Mazda CX-5

2.5L GT

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

81,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7011044
  Stock #: 824968
  VIN: JM3KE4DY9G0824968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 824968
  • Mileage 81,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! One Owner! Top Features Sunroof Remote Start Rearview Camera Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Navigation System Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
remote start
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

