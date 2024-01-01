Menu
Account
Sign In
FWD

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

179,236 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,236KM
VIN JM1GJ1W56G1407894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,236 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Whitby Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Whitby, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE 66,216 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Whitby, ON
2007 Toyota Sienna LE 289,016 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 82,158 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-668-XXXX

(click to show)

905-668-4792

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA6