2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Dealer Maintained! 2 Sets of Tires! Nice Ride! Top Features Rear View Camera Navigation System Blind Spot Detection Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Push Button Start Sunroof Leather Interior and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

70,746 KM

$21,899

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2.0L Dealer Maintained! 2 Sets of Tires! Nice Ride

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2.0L Dealer Maintained! 2 Sets of Tires! Nice Ride

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,746KM
VIN WDCTG4GB0GJ220132

  • Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc220132
  • Mileage 70,746 KM

Dealer Maintained! 2 Sets of Tires! Nice Ride!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Blind Spot Detection
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Leather Interior

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

All Wheel Drive

CD Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA