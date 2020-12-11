Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

102,193 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

AWC 4DR SE

AWC 4DR SE

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

102,193KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6365702
  • Stock #: US5939
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX4GZ603038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US5939
  • Mileage 102,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Gray SE 4WD 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters 3.0L V6 SOHC MIVEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

