Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

104,432 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

3.0L SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

3.0L SE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 9284011
  2. 9284011
  3. 9284011
  4. 9284011
  5. 9284011
  6. 9284011
  7. 9284011
  8. 9284011
  9. 9284011
  10. 9284011
  11. 9284011
  12. 9284011
  13. 9284011
  14. 9284011
  15. 9284011
  16. 9284011
  17. 9284011
  18. 9284011
  19. 9284011
  20. 9284011
Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

104,432KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9284011
  • Stock #: 606551
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX9GZ606551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 606551
  • Mileage 104,432 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD! Sunroof! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Sunroof Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port CD Player Push Button Start Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 Honda Accord Se...
 111,198 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 79,771 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 71,584 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory