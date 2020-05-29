Menu
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe 1.8L Classic

Coupe 1.8L Classic

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,349KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5136140
  • Stock #: 602433
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT1GM602433
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Clean CarFax! Low Km's! Top Features Rearview Camera Panoramic Power Sunroof Bluetooth Navigation System Climate Control Alloy Wheels Apple CarPlay and so much more! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

