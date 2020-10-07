Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

29,573 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8L TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8L TSI Comfortline

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 5929116
  2. 5929116
  3. 5929116
  4. 5929116
  5. 5929116
  6. 5929116
  7. 5929116
  8. 5929116
  9. 5929116
  10. 5929116
  11. 5929116
  12. 5929116
  13. 5929116
  14. 5929116
  15. 5929116
  16. 5929116
  17. 5929116
  18. 5929116
  19. 5929116
  20. 5929116
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

29,573KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5929116
  • Stock #: 033269
  • VIN: 3VW117AU9GM033269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 033269
  • Mileage 29,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Top Features Convenience Package Sunroof Apple Carplay/Android Auto Bluetooth Navigation System KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start Rearview Camera and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2012 GMC Acadia 3.6L...
 155,178 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Rout...
 158,361 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2007 Mitsubishi Outl...
 240,885 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory