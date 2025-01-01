Menu
DUE TO OMVIC REGULATION THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE MUST BE INCLUDED IN AD. THE MOTOR VEHICLE IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS BEING OFFERED AS IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN A ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASERS EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee*

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

199,171 KM

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 1.8L As Is!

13153000

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 1.8L As Is!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,171KM
VIN 3VWD07AJ9GM384558

  • Exterior Colour Black Uni
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VN926A
  • Mileage 199,171 KM

DUE TO OMVIC REGULATION THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE MUST BE INCLUDED IN AD. THE MOTOR VEHICLE IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS BEING OFFERED AS IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN A ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee*

Power Windows
Power Locks

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Front Wheel Drive

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Volkswagen Jetta