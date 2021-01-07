Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

77,733 KM

$12,488

+ tax & licensing
$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 1.4 TSI Trendline+

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 1.4 TSI Trendline+

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

77,733KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6479731
  Stock #: 417757
  VIN: 3VW267AJ9GM417757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 417757
  • Mileage 77,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Connectivity Package! Clean CarFax! Top Features Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Rearview Camera Climate Control Heated Seats Composition Media Cruise Control and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

