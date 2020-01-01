Panoramic Sunroof & Clean CarFax!!!



Come check out our 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L TSI Special Edition 4MOTION!! This SUV includes Navigation Package, Panoramic Sunroof and comes with a Stunning Pepper Grey Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Rearview Camera, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Split-folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer and much more!!



AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!



*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain sensor wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.