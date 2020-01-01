Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Auto Special Edition 4MOTION

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Auto Special Edition 4MOTION

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,775KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505673
  • Stock #: 550240
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXGW550240
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Panoramic Sunroof & Clean CarFax!!!

Come check out our 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L TSI Special Edition 4MOTION!! This SUV includes Navigation Package, Panoramic Sunroof and comes with a Stunning Pepper Grey Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Rearview Camera, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Split-folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

