2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

102,250 KM

Details

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.0L TSI Special Edition 4MOTION

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

102,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6032526
  Stock #: 539331
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX2GW539331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 539331
  • Mileage 102,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth! Top Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Power Locks & Windows Steering Wheel Controls CD Player Heater Mirrors and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

