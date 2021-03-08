Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

73,376 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T Highline 4MOTION

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T Highline 4MOTION

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

73,376KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6687944
  Stock #: 566369
  VIN: WVGJV7AX8GW566369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 566369
  • Mileage 73,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Fog Lights KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Navigation System Bluetooth and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

