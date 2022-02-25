Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

72,355 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Special Edition

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Special Edition

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you've got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

72,355KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8374701
  Stock #: 558951
  VIN: wvgjv7ax6gw558951

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 558951
  Mileage 72,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof! Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cruise Control KESSY Keyless Access Heated Seats Dual Climate Control Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

