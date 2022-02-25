$18,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L Special Edition
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8374701
- Stock #: 558951
- VIN: wvgjv7ax6gw558951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 558951
- Mileage 72,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof! Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cruise Control KESSY Keyless Access Heated Seats Dual Climate Control Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.