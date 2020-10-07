Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura RDX

66,366 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 5862468
  2. 5862468
  3. 5862468
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

66,366KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5862468
  • Stock #: US5281
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XHL803330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4969 kilometers below market average! 2017 Acura RDX Black Tech AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2019 Honda Civic
 10,180 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic
 89,050 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit 5dr H...
 78,121 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory