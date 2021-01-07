Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura TLX

70,871 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2017 Acura TLX

2017 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 6537228
  2. 6537228
  3. 6537228
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,871KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6537228
  • Stock #: US6320
  • VIN: 19UUB3F38HA800521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Acura TLX Gray SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2016 Honda Odyssey 4...
 91,927 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord
 12,091 KM
$31,300 + tax & lic
2017 Acura TLX Sh-Awd
 70,871 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory