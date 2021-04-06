Menu
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

65,960 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2.0L AWD

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2.0L AWD

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

65,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6864948
  • Stock #: 533330
  • VIN: ZARFAEDN6H7533330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alfa White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 533330
  • Mileage 65,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! New Front & Rear Brakes! Top Features Sunroof Tinted Windows Bluetooth All Wheel Drive Rearview Camera Navigation System Push Button Start Remote Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
remote start
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

