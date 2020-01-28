Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv + S-Line | Nav | Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv + S-Line | Nav | Rear Cam

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4544400
  2. 4544400
  3. 4544400
Contact Seller

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,458KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4544400
  • Stock #: 020082
  • VIN: WA1MAAF76HD020082
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Includes S-Line Sport Package, Topview Camera, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Keyless Entry w/ Virtual Pedal, Cruise Control, Audi Drive Select, Power Seats, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, 4-zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights & LED Taillights, Split-folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Ventilation, Sirius XM, Audi Smartphone Integration, MMI Navigation Plus, Homelink and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Rock Grey.

Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes:

• No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms
• 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician
• Complimentary CarFax report
• 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance
• Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9%
• 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

*Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T qu...
 50,656 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen GTI ...
 6,981 KM
$33,488 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 82,311 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Send A Message