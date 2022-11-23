$40,000+ tax & licensing
905-579-0010
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik + Luxury Pkg | Pano Roof | Nav
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Audi Certified Pre-Owned
To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.
$40,000
- Listing ID: 9355171
- Stock #: audi040801
- VIN: WA1WAAF71HD040801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes Beaufort Walnut, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Luxury Package, S-Line Sport Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Gray Pearl Effect on Cedar Brown. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
