2017 Chevrolet Camaro
6.2L 2SS
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$42,988
- Listing ID: 9246145
- Stock #: 181762
- VIN: 1G1FG1R79H0181762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 45,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation System Bose Premium Audio System Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!
Vehicle Features
