2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,153 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3L LT

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

73,153KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6880197
  Stock #: 252685
  VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG252685

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252685
  Mileage 73,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Camera! Top Features Fog Lights Rearview Camera Bluetooth Power Locks & Windows Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

