Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

53,157 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

3.6L Limited! Sunroof! Leather! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

3.6L Limited! Sunroof! Leather! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 10100010
  2. 10100010
  3. 10100010
  4. 10100010
  5. 10100010
  6. 10100010
  7. 10100010
  8. 10100010
  9. 10100010
  10. 10100010
  11. 10100010
  12. 10100010
  13. 10100010
  14. 10100010
  15. 10100010
  16. 10100010
  17. 10100010
Contact Seller

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10100010
  • Stock #: opc518055
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG4HR518055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited! Leather! Sunroof! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Sunroof
Navigation System
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Port

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 53,157 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2020 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 69,442 KM
$52,000 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 73,412 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory