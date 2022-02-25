Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

54,373 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

3.6L XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

3.6L XLT

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

54,373KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8374698
  • Stock #: A18569
  • VIN: 1fm5k8d85hga18569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A18569
  • Mileage 54,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Wheel Package! Clean CarFax! Local Trade-In! Top Features Rear View Camera Tinted Windows Navigation Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Bluetooth and Satellite Radio Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

