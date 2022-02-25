2017 Ford Explorer

$33,988 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 3 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8374698

8374698 Stock #: A18569

A18569 VIN: 1fm5k8d85hga18569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A18569

Mileage 54,373 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights tinted windows Interior remote start Navigation System Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.