$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gtv2lec9hz234150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,103 KM
Vehicle Description
truck is in excellent condition and priced to go!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
