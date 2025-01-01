Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>truck is in excellent condition and priced to go!</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

195,103 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"

Watch This Vehicle
12267268

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1741697808
  2. 1741697808
  3. 1741697808
  4. 1741697808
  5. 1741697808
  6. 1741697808
  7. 1741697808
  8. 1741697808
  9. 1741697808
  10. 1741697808
  11. 1741697808
  12. 1741697808
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gtv2lec9hz234150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,103 KM

Vehicle Description

truck is in excellent condition and priced to go!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" 195,103 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale in Whitby, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 100,103 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT for sale in Whitby, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT 148,741 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500