2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$38,988 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7768638

7768638 Stock #: 480048

480048 VIN: 3gtu2mec7hg480048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 480048

Mileage 71,042 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Xenon Headlights tinted windows Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.