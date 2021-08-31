Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

71,042 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L SLE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7768638
  2. 7768638
  3. 7768638
  4. 7768638
  5. 7768638
  6. 7768638
  7. 7768638
  8. 7768638
  9. 7768638
  10. 7768638
  11. 7768638
  12. 7768638
  13. 7768638
  14. 7768638
  15. 7768638
  16. 7768638
  17. 7768638
  18. 7768638
Contact Seller

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

71,042KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7768638
  • Stock #: 480048
  • VIN: 3gtu2mec7hg480048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 480048
  • Mileage 71,042 KM

Vehicle Description

22 Inch Wheels! Console! Clean CarFax! Top Features Tinted Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rearview Camera Manual Climate Control Keyless Entry Xenon Headlights and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 12,516 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 39,021 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 39,864 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory