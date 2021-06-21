2017 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 1 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7410569

7410569 Stock #: 142536TC

142536TC VIN: 2GKALMEK8H6142536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 142536TC

Mileage 109,120 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.