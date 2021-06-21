Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

109,120 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

  1. 7410569
  2. 7410569
  3. 7410569
  4. 7410569
  5. 7410569
  6. 7410569
  7. 7410569
  8. 7410569
  9. 7410569
  10. 7410569
  11. 7410569
  12. 7410569
  13. 7410569
  14. 7410569
  15. 7410569
  16. 7410569
  17. 7410569
  18. 7410569
  19. 7410569
  20. 7410569
  21. 7410569
  22. 7410569
  23. 7410569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,120KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7410569
  • Stock #: 142536TC
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK8H6142536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 142536TC
  • Mileage 109,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Durham Auto Sales

2017 GMC Terrain SLE
 109,120 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 223,281 KM
$6,876 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia Denali
 137,899 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-3663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory