$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2017 Honda Accord

Sport | Power Sunroof, Rearview Camera

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,098KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5010321
  • Stock #: US3471
  • VIN: 1HGCR2E59HA806252
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 48654 kilometers below market average! 2017 Honda Accord White Sport FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, At Home Test Drive Available!, Cloth. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

