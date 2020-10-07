Menu
2017 Honda Civic

81,190 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 5862456
  2. 5862456
  3. 5862456
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,190KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5862456
  Stock #: US5280
  VIN: SHHFK7G26HU300271

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 81,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6478 kilometers below market average! 2017 Honda Civic Black LX FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V Priced to bring you the Best Value, Cloth. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Have You Considered a New Civic? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $49.56 / 1.99% APR 60 Months

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

