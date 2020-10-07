Menu
2017 Honda Civic

61,770 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5862474
  • Stock #: US5283
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH004154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 61,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Honda Civic Black LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Priced to bring you the Best Value, Cloth. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick Have You Considered a New Civic? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $49.56 / 1.99% APR 60 Months

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

