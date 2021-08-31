Menu
2017 Honda Civic

57,420 KM

$19,500

$19,500

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

57,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8008002
  Stock #: US9094
  VIN: 2HGFC2E57HH027819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 57,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18601 kilometers below market average! 2017 Honda Civic Crystal Black Pearl LX FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Cloth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

