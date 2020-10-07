+ taxes & licensing
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $82.47 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31522 kilometers below market average! 2017 Honda CR-V White Touring AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
