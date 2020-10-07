Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

31,565 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Location

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,565KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6021522
  • Stock #: US5519
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H93HH108731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Have You Considered a New CR-V? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $82.47 / 3.99% APR 60 Months Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31522 kilometers below market average! 2017 Honda CR-V White Touring AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates

